China release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood halted

The release of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in China has reportedly been put on hold.

Advertising

The film was scheduled to release in the country on October 25 after it received a go-ahead from the Chinese censor board.

But it has now been “temporarily put on hold” after Hollywood veteran Bruce Lee’s daughter registered a complaint with China’s National Film Administration, an exhibitor source told Variety.

The source further said, “As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned.”

Advertising

Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee had previously slammed Tarantino for portraying her father as a “caricature” in the film, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead.

Shannon had said that Lee, played by Mike Moh in the movie, was shown as an “arrogant a**hole who was full of hot air”, something that diminishes her father’s struggle and legacy.

Much of the controversy stems from a fight scene between Lee and Pitt’s character Cliff Booth.

In the sequence, Lee taunts and challenges Booth to an on-set duel which eventually ends in a draw.

Tarantino, however, has stood by Lee’s portrayal in the movie.

“Bruce Lee was kind of an arrogant guy. The way he was talking, I didn’t just make a lot of that up. I heard him say things like that to that effect,” the filmmaker had said in a press conference in Moscow in August.