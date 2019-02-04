Childhood monsters come alive in Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Guillermo del Toro is a fan of anything and everything weird (he won an Oscar for a movie that had a fish monster having sex with a woman, after all). And this is why he was the perfect person to pen the story of the first live-action adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Although he is not directing it, the teasers for the film released during the Super Bowl clearly have his stamp on them.

Advertising

Based on Alvin Schwartz’s book series of the same name, many monsters and nightmares you thought were buried in your past will awaken again in this film. The books, if you have read them, had short stories and also had nightmarishly realistic illustrations by the great Stephen Gammell. Those scary things, now when we look back, do not seem to belong in children’s literature. Do they?

Indeed, the teasers suggest the movie might be R-Rated. This is great since a big chunk of the movie’s audience would be the adults who read these books in the 1990s and 2000s.

These are only teasers, so we do not get anything more than a glimpse of the monsters. We will have to wait for a full trailer to see them up and close. But so far, things look great.

The most scary teaser for me was the Big Toe one, which was also my favourite story in the books. The caption of the teaser reads, “Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?” From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories.” I cannot wait.

“What is that red spot on my cheek?” Mother said, “It will go away. Just don’t scratch it.” From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/UDZ51XKIdt — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

She leaned over the bed and whispered, “This is an evil place. Flee while you can.” From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/NywkMMOwxA — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

“Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?” From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/am6qjrD5eg — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019 Advertising

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark releases on August 9, 2019 in the US.