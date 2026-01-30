Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Child star of The Little Rascals is all grown up and a ‘radical Catholic extremist’ now after battling addiction
Actor Bug Hall, the star of the popular children's movie The Little Rascals, has announced that he has taken a 'vow of poverty'.
Hollywood is a difficult industry to navigate. Many stars become one-hit wonders, some go on to become legends, while others never get the chance to be either. Meanwhile, several who find success early in life burn out and eventually step away from showbiz. The same is the case with actor Bug Hall, who shot to fame as a child actor in the film The Little Rascals (1994). The actor recently announced that he has taken a ‘vow of poverty’ and will be living off the grid.
According to People magazine, Hall discussed his plans with the Daily Mail and told them that he was converted into a ‘radical Catholic extremist’. The actor had already left Hollywood following his arrest in 2020 for inhaling a volatile chemical. Hall said that the life-changing moment came after 15 years of sobriety and that many of his relapses were swept under the rug because of the lifestyle that comes with Hollywood.
Bug Hall said that he didn’t want to live a life of “manipulation of other people in how I speak to them, in the stuff that I make or produce… including myself, as an addict. ” He added, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people. It was a hard realisation, but it was something that I was pretty firm on, and I still am. The irony was that I loved the work. I wasn’t sort of disillusioned in terms of my love of work. I really, really loved it. I loved film and TV and the process of storytelling more than any of you.”
Hall has renounced all his material possessions. “It really wasn’t all that great of a sacrifice compared to what our Lord had planned to give me in return. The fruits of that decision to live this radical lifestyle.” He also revealed that he is planning to use a hydroelectric dam, special plumbing and electrical systems to live off-grid in rural Arkansas.
