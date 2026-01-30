Child star of The Little Rascals is all grown up and a ‘radical Catholic extremist’ now after battling addiction

Hollywood is a difficult industry to navigate. Many stars become one-hit wonders, some go on to become legends, while others never get the chance to be either. Meanwhile, several who find success early in life burn out and eventually step away from showbiz. The same is the case with actor Bug Hall, who shot to fame as a child actor in the film The Little Rascals (1994). The actor recently announced that he has taken a ‘vow of poverty’ and will be living off the grid.

According to People magazine, Hall discussed his plans with the Daily Mail and told them that he was converted into a ‘radical Catholic extremist’. The actor had already left Hollywood following his arrest in 2020 for inhaling a volatile chemical. Hall said that the life-changing moment came after 15 years of sobriety and that many of his relapses were swept under the rug because of the lifestyle that comes with Hollywood.