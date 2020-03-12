They are not worried about it: Chet Hanks on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters) Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters)

The news of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson testing positive for coronavirus has left many worried. Their son Chet Hanks took to Instagram to share an update about his parent’s health.

“Yeah, it’s true,” Chet said in a video. “My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They are both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They are not even that sick. They are not worried about it. They are not tripping, but they are going through the necessary health precautions, obviously,” he added.

Celebrities like musicians Sheryl Crow, Richard Marx and actor Mia Farrow among others took to Twitter to express their shock at the news.

“@tomhanks and @RitaWilson… am thinking and praying for you both! Hope you get through this and back home quickly!! Love,” Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter.

.@tomhanks and @RitaWilson… am thinking and praying for you both! Hope you get through this and back home quickly!! Love ❤️ https://t.co/uVf1XoPdVz — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 12, 2020

Wishing two of the kindest, coolest, most talented people in the world ⁦⁦@tomhanks⁩ & @RitaWilson a swift recovery. #Coronavirus – https://t.co/WCxKTyjzLW — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 12, 2020

Just spoke to my sister from another mister @RitaWilson who sounds pretty good but let’s all send love and prayers and all good vibes to her and @tomhanks — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 12, 2020

I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 12, 2020

2020 really REALLY sucks. https://t.co/jlbRRkHs4S — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 12, 2020

TOM HANKS HAS CORONAVIRUS

THE WORLD IS UPSIDE DOWN

WE HAVE TO START OVER

GOOD THINGS ARE NO MORE — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 12, 2020

Tom Hanks took to his Twitter handle to share the news. The actor said that he and his wife got themselves tested after they “felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers”. The couple were in Australia to shoot for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd