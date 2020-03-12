Follow Us:
Thursday, March 12, 2020
They are not worried about it: Chet Hanks on Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks said his parents 'are going through the necessary health precautions.'

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai | Published: March 12, 2020 10:14:52 am
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters)

The news of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson testing positive for coronavirus has left many worried. Their son Chet Hanks took to Instagram to share an update about his parent’s health.

“Yeah, it’s true,” Chet said in a video. “My parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They are both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there, but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They are not even that sick. They are not worried about it. They are not tripping, but they are going through the necessary health precautions, obviously,” he added.

🙏🏻❤️

Celebrities like musicians Sheryl Crow, Richard Marx and actor Mia Farrow among others took to Twitter to express their shock at the news.

“@tomhanks and @RitaWilson… am thinking and praying for you both! Hope you get through this and back home quickly!! Love,” Sheryl Crow wrote on Twitter.

Tom Hanks took to his Twitter handle to share the news. The actor said that he and his wife got themselves tested after they “felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers”. The couple were in Australia to shoot for the untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

