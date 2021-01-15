Cherry trailer: Tom Holland is a soldier-turned-bank robber in this Russo Brothers film

Cherry releases in US theatres on February 26 and will premiere on Apple TV Plus on March 12. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Tom Holland’s quest to prove he is not just a superhero movie actor continues. Much like how Robert Pattinson reinvented himself after Twilight movies, Holland has chosen many movies recently that require considerably more emoting on his part than he does as Peter Parker.

His latest is Cherry, directed by Avengers: Endgame director duo, the Russo Brothers. Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg have written the screenplay.

The film, based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, has Holland essaying the role of an Iraq War veteran who comes back home with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and begins robbing banks.

Before going to the war, he had married his girlfriend, but now he has come back a changed man. Will he be able to continue his relationship or it’s gone for good? And if all that wasn’t bleak enough, he is also addicted to opioids.

The film deals with grim themes but also appears to use humour to balance the tone. The story looks like a complex character study of a young man and Holland, at least in the trailer, is doing a bang-up job in the role.

Though, his perpetually boyish face does spoil the effect of a stony veteran he clearly wants to convey.

The official logline of the film reads, “In an epic odyssey of romance, war, drug addiction, and crime, a young man (Tom Holland) struggles to find his place in the world.”

Cherry releases in US theatres on February 26 and will premiere on Apple TV Plus on March 12.