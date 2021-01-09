scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Must Read

Cherry teaser: Tom Holland takes an unconventional path in this Russo Bros film

Cherry's teaser tells a lot about the movie: a generally grim tone, interspersed with dark humour.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 9, 2021 12:49:35 pm
Cherry, russo brothers, tom holland,Cherry is Russo Brothers' first directorial project after Avengers Endgame. (Photo: Russo Brothers/Twitter)

The teaser for Tom Holland starrer Cherry is out. The crime drama has been helmed by the Russo Brothers. This marks their first directorial project after Avengers Endgame.

The film, written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg, is based on the eponymous novel by Nico Walker. The story follows Cherry, who drops out of college to enlist in the US Army. He suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) due to his experience in the war and begins to rob banks.

The teaser clocks one minute and 16 seconds and features just a single scene. Cherry (a bespectacled Holland) is being interviewed by an army recruiter. Cherry is heartbroken after breaking up with his girlfriend (or at least that is what he claims) and wants to join the army. The recruiter is amused and Cherry is accepted. We also hear a voice-over by Holland, and clearly, he is also the narrator in the film.

Though the teaser is short and hardly reveals any plot elements, it tells a lot about the movie: a generally grim tone, interspersed with dark humour.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

It must be said that we have seen the story of a veteran becoming a criminal after returning home many times before. If Cherry will do something new with the concept remains to be seen.

Cherry releases in US theatres on February 26 and will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement