Cherry Jones joins Jessica Chastain in Tammy Faye biopic

Veteran actor Cherry Jones has been roped in to feature in the biopic on televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, featuring Jessica Chastain.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Jones’ Emmy win for The Handmaid’s Tale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Garfield is also cast in Fox Searchlight’s upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Based on the documentary of the same name, directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the movie focuses on the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Garfield and Chastain.

Michael Showalter is directing the feature film from a script by Abe Sylvia.

According to the plot synopsis, “In the 1970s and ’80s, Tammy Faye and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity.”

During the height of the AIDS crisis, the couple’s empire saw a downfall following the revelation of financial improprieties and a rape allegation against Jim.

Chastain will also serve as a producer on the project along with her producing partner Kelly Carmichael.