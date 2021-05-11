Charlize Theron on Fast and Furious 9: ‘Fast’ females raise the bar, they do the unexpected

The makers of Fast and Furious 9 have released a new video titled Fast and Fearless: The Women of Fast and Furious 9. The movie, which features Vin Diesel in the lead role, has quite the female ensemble cast. It has Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron playing pivotal parts.

The clip features the women of Fast and Furious 9 doing a lot of stunts. Talking about her experience on the film, Michelle Rodriguez said, “The film really sheds light on the female voice in action movies. In this movie, we are not holding back when it comes to the action.”

Charlize Theron, who is no newcomer to actioners, also spoke about the importance of females in the Fast and Furious world and how they operate in what may seem like an overwhelmingly testosterone-driven world. “Fast females take ownership of it. They raise the bar. They do the unexpected,” Theron is heard saying.

The official synopsis of Fast and Furious 9 reads, “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena).”

Fast and Furious 9 will release on July 8.