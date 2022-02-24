Charlize Theron calls Tom Hardy ‘disrespectful’, says she was ‘scared sh**less’ while filming Mad Max Fury Road

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road regularly figures at the top position in the lists of best action movies ever made. It was a critical and commercial success for Warner Bros. The film was slickly made, well-shot and features some of the best stunt work you will ever see.

Behind the scenes, however, the story was different. It is common knowledge that the two main stars of the movie, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, who played the respective roles of Imperator Furiosa and the titular Max Rockatansky, did not see eye-to-eye, and several stories have tumbled out about the time the two almost came to blows.

Now, Theron has detailed her less-than-ideal experience of filming the movie. In an interview with journalist Kyle Buchanan for his new book Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, she has detailed her side of the story.

Charlize Theron said she was “scared sh**less” while filming the movie and it is only now she has a clear perspective on what transpired. “I don’t want to make excuses for bad behavior, but it was a tough shoot. Now, I have a very clear perspective on what went down. I don’t think I had that clarity when we were making the movie. I was in survival mode; I was really scared shitless,” she said.

She recalled a bad moment when things “kind of came to blows between me and Tom.”

Mark Goellnicht, a member of the camera department, said that once Hardy, who was notorious for turning up late, repeated the history and Theron lost her cool. She screamed, “Fine the f***ing c**t a hundred thousand dollars for every minute that he’s held up this crew. How disrespectful you are!”

Tom responded by charging up and saying, “What did you say to me?” Hardy admitted he was over his head in many ways. “The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miller is directing a prequel on Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role and Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in supporting roles.