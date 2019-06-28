Charlie’s Angels trailer: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the new angels

After trying to reboot the Men in Black franchise, Sony Pictures is now trying to bring back the world of Charlie’s Angels and the trailer for the same is out. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska play the three leads in the film who work for the mysterious Charlie Townsend. Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart also appear in the trailer.

In the trailer, we see the three fighting off some dangerous elements as they try to protect a product that might be a danger to the world if it falls into the wrong hands.

Watch the trailer of Charlie’s Angels:

The synopsis of the trailer explains that the mysterious Townsend Agency is now spread across the world. It further reads, “With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.”

The first trailer is not quite impressive, especially if compared to the 2000 version of the film that starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. And given Hollywood’s obsession with bringing back franchises and then not doing them justice, this one has already made us sceptical.

The film has been directed by Elizabeth Banks, who has also written the screenplay. She has previously directed Anna Kendrick starrer Pitch Perfect 2.

The movie also features a new single by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray.

Charlie’s Angels releases in November.