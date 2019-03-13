Charlie Says trailer: Matt Smith plays a conniving Charles Manson

In the 1960s, Charles Manson formed a cult known as the Manson Family that went to commit murders and assaults. The cult is also responsible for the murder of actor Sharon Tate. Charlie Says, the film based on the cult is less about Charles and more about three of his followers who were imprisoned after the murders.

The Crown actor Matt Smith plays Charles Manson here and from the trailer, it looks like that he only appears in the flashbacks as the girls are narrating their story to a woman in the prison. Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon and Marianne Rendon play the members of the Manson Family.

Watch the trailer of Charlie Says here:

The trailer shows that the women in the cult believed in Manson completely and “did what they had to do.” Merritt Wever plays Karlene Faith who wants to remind the girls of their life before they ever met Charles.

In the flashback, one of the girls says that they don’t talk about their past. They are spellbound by Manson and believe their life started only after they met Charles. The trailer also visuals as to how Charlie taught them to stab.

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood is also based on the Manson Family murders.

Charlie Says is directed by Mary Harron, known for directing the Christian Bale film American Psycho. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2018 and is scheduled to release in May 2019.