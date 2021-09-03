Charlie Cox on popular theory about Daredevil being a part of Spider-Man No Way Home: ‘It makes me a little anxious’

English actor Charlie Cox has opened up about the crazy fan theory regarding his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The theory goes that he will reprise the role of Daredevil in the movie from the original Netflix-Marvel series.

The theory was bolstered by the arms of a mysterious individual in the trailer. MCU fans thought they saw Cox in the shot. The proof, the theory says, is that we never see the face of the said individual.

While speaking to Steve Varley on the latter’s YouTube channel, Cox said rather vaguely, “I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean? So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard because it’s a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

Are those Charlie Cox’s arms? (Photo: Sony Pictures) Are those Charlie Cox’s arms? (Photo: Sony Pictures)

Earlier Cox had insisted to Comicbook.com: “I can promise you those are not my forearms.” It is telling that now he trying to be a little more mysterious.

Meanwhile, No Way Home, which brings back Tom Holland, is all set to be a mini Avengers movie with multiple MCU characters. Characters from previous Spider-Man franchises starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear thanks to the multiverse now being a reality in MCU. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx’s Electro are already confirmed, and others were hinted at in the trailer.

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise the role of Doctor Strange. Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, and Benedict Wong, will appear from previous Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 17.