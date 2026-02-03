Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Chappell Roan defends her topless dress at Grammys 2026, calls it ‘awesome’ and ‘weird’
In her latest Instagram post, singer Chappell Roan defended her much talked-about topless gown at Grammys 2026.
Singer Chappell Roan recently made headlines for her bold outfit at the 68th Grammy Awards. After winning the Best New Artist award last year, she returned to the ceremony in a translucent, topless Mugler gown featuring nipple rings. The striking look sparked widespread shock and debate on social media. Now, the singer has addressed the reactions on her Instagram, defending the outfit and describing it as “so awesome and weird.”
Sharing a few pictures of herself from the event, Chappell wrote in the caption, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”
Chappell Roan’s Grammys outfit
On Sunday, Chappell Roan turned heads on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys in a custom maroon gown from French luxury fashion house Mugler, designed by Miguel Castro Freitas. Styled by Genesis Webb, the ensemble featured no traditional top, with only a matching cape barely covering her body.
The look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Spring–Summer 1998 couture collection. The sheer gown also revealed her large back tattoo. She completed the outfit with statement accessories, including a gold choker adorned with pink gemstones.
Chappell’s almost naked gown created a lot of buzz online. After her pictures and videos went viral on social media, a user wrote on X, “She has us speechless.” Another commented, “It’s a femininomenon!” “What is she even wearing??? OMG!” a third remark read.
However, after a lot of chatter, the singer chose to wear a more subtle and covered Rodarte dress to present the Best New Artist at the Grammys awards night. Olivia Dean won the honour. This year, Chappell was nominated in two categories- record of the year and best pop solo performance for her hit song “The Subway”, but went home without a win.
