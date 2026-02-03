Chappell Roan defends her topless dress at Grammys 2026, calls it ‘awesome’ and ‘weird’

Singer Chappell Roan recently made headlines for her bold outfit at the 68th Grammy Awards. After winning the Best New Artist award last year, she returned to the ceremony in a translucent, topless Mugler gown featuring nipple rings. The striking look sparked widespread shock and debate on social media. Now, the singer has addressed the reactions on her Instagram, defending the outfit and describing it as “so awesome and weird.”

Sharing a few pictures of herself from the event, Chappell wrote in the caption, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!”