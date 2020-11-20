Chaos Walking trailer: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s sci-fi epic looks exciting

Chaos Walking is scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021. (Photo: Lionsgate)

A trailer for upcoming dystopian thriller Chaos Walking has been unveiled. The Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley starrer is set in a world in which every living thing can comprehend each other’s thoughts through images and sounds called Noise.

Oh, and there are no women. Until, that is, Ridley’s Viola comes along. The film is based on British-American author Patrick Ness’ award-winning sci-fi trilogy of the same name.

Chaos Walking also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo.

The film looks pretty faithful to the lore, and the way Noise is depicted is both functional and clever. It must not have been easy to depict visually what is basically a literary device.

Chaos Walking looks thrilling. Doug Liman, who is helming the star-studded science-fiction epic, has films like Edge of Tomorrow, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and The Bourne Identity to his credit.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

