Channing Tatum admits to past drug use

The ‘Foxcatcher’ star, 34, however, feels his biggest struggle was drinking and not drugs.

‘Magic Mike’ star Channing Tatum has always been open about his past as a stripper but the actor has now revealed that he also experimented with drugs.

The ‘Foxcatcher’ star, 34, however, feels his biggest struggle was drinking and not drugs, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I wouldn’t say I was losing myself in drugs because I wasn’t doing anything habitually. Just experimenting. Experimenting, I would say. Never the big ones—crack or heroin. I never OD’d or anything. Never,” he said in an interview while recalling his past as a stripper in Florida.

When asked about cocaine use, Tatum said, “Maybe a couple times, but that was later. Drinking was probably the biggest (thing). I didn’t look at drinking as a problem. It wasn’t at that point, and I still don’t think it’s a problem. But at that time in my life, it was, ‘Let’s go out and have a great time.’,” he said.

Tatum, who has been married for five years to actress Jenna Dewan Tatum, 33, with whom he has a child, Everly, 17 months, rubbished stories of an impending divorce.

“These people just (make it up). Some of our family members don’t see (it’s not true), and they read a stupid thing and don’t understand it’s a tabloid,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App