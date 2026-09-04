‘Chai in Texas’: Manisha Koirala to star in Hollywood indie film Cowgirls & Indians

Veteran actor Manisha Koirala, who last featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi, will next be seen in a Hollywood film, Cowgirls & Indians. The shooting of the project will begin in November this year in Austin, Texas. In a recent interview, Manisha opened up about giving a nod to Cowgirls & Indians.

In a conversation with Variety India, Manisha said, “I have been quoted before on how there are not enough roles written for women of a certain age. Though things are gradually changing now, there is still a long way to go.”

She further added, “However, ‘Cowgirls & Indians’ was brought to me and after meeting the team, meeting Tejal, and listening to the entire script and his intention on why he wrote it, I knew this story has great potential to cross boundaries while having fun doing so. I’m looking forward to braving the Texas terrains while on horseback drinking my chai.”