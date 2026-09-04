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‘Chai in Texas’: Manisha Koirala to star in Hollywood indie film Cowgirls & Indians
Veteran actor Manisha Koirala is set to star in the Hollywood indie film Cowgirls & Indians, which will begin filming in and around Austin, Texas, in November.
Veteran actor Manisha Koirala, who last featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi, will next be seen in a Hollywood film, Cowgirls & Indians. The shooting of the project will begin in November this year in Austin, Texas. In a recent interview, Manisha opened up about giving a nod to Cowgirls & Indians.
In a conversation with Variety India, Manisha said, “I have been quoted before on how there are not enough roles written for women of a certain age. Though things are gradually changing now, there is still a long way to go.”
She further added, “However, ‘Cowgirls & Indians’ was brought to me and after meeting the team, meeting Tejal, and listening to the entire script and his intention on why he wrote it, I knew this story has great potential to cross boundaries while having fun doing so. I’m looking forward to braving the Texas terrains while on horseback drinking my chai.”
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Cowboys & Indians is a feature film expansion of director Tejal Desai’s award-winning short film Cowboys and Hindus. Talking about her film, Tejal said, “Cowgirls and Indians is a coming-of-age story about a middle-aged Indian woman discovering who she is in the American Southwest. “Manisha Koirala’s performances have always carried an intense realism, vulnerability, and strength – from ‘Dil Se’ to ‘Heeramandi,’ she’s built a career on stillness and expressive eyes that say more about complex emotions.”
She continued, “Asha (played by Manisha) needs exactly a woman whose whole history lives in her eyes and the strength to carry a story on her shoulders. And beyond the performance itself, Manisha carries a rare gravity – an actress who has weathered real hardship and emerged with more resilience, not less, which is the exact arc Asha travels across this film.”
Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala is also working on Raazdan, produced by Arbaaz Khan. Bhuvan Arora will also star in the movie.
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