Chadwick Boseman’s Portrait of an Artist: Viola Davis, Spike Lee and others remember the Black Panther star, watch

In a few months, it will almost be a year to Black Panther star, actor and activist Chadwick Boseman’s death. After battling his cancer in secrecy for months, the actor passed away on August 28 last year.

Streaming giant Netflix is honouring Boseman’s legacy as an ‘artist’ in an upcoming special on the platform. Celebrities like Viola Davis and Spike Lee will be heard sharing details about what it was like collaborating with the late actor.

The trailer for the special opens with Chadwick Boseman’s voice in the background where he states his preference of being called an artist over an actor. “I am Chadwick Boseman. People call me an actor, I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an actor, I would call myself an artist,” he is heard saying in the opening of the clip.

Later, Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis, who shared screen space with Chadwick in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, said about the actor, “He is looking at you, at your craft; he is really hyper-focused on the process. That’s Chad.”

Acclaimed director Spike Lee, who had the fortune of working with Boseman in Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods, commented about his remarkable, one-of-a-kind aura; “He just had this weight, this aura.”

Incidentally, both Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was two of the last films Boseman was seen in before his untimely death late last August. While he had been playing legendary figures almost since the beginning of his Hollywood career, it was Marvel’s fictional superhero character Black Panther that brought Chadwick Boseman unprecedented acclaim and fame. Boseman portrayed the character for a period of over three years, from 2016 to 2019.

The special will release on April 17.