Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy award for outstanding voice-over in Marvel series What If?

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy award for his character voice-over for T’Challa in the animated series ‘What If…?’, which was accepted by his wife Simone. The show marked Boseman’s last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The late actor was nominated with F. Murray Abraham for Moon Knight, Maya Rudolph for Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci for Central Park, Julie Andrews for Bridgerton, Jessica Walter for Archer and Jeffrey Wright for What If…?.

As reported by Deadline, Simone called it a beautiful moment and said, “When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new.”

She further added, “Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf.” The actor received the award posthumously for lending his voice in Marvel’s animated series which marked his last performance as T’Challa before his death in 2020.

What If..? is an animated Marvel series where Boseman played an alternate version of Black Panther. The actor first appeared in the Marvel film Captain America: Civil War as part of ensemble cast before Black Panther fronted by him. He then starred in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and What If…?

Recently, Black Panther Wakanda Forever’s first trailer was revealed by Marvel at San Diego’s Comic-Con. The movie will premiere on November 11, 2022 on the big screen.