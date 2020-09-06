Chadwick Boseman: The Academy shares a list of late actor’s essential movies

These movies show off Chadwick Boseman's incredible range. (Photo: Warner Bros/Disney/Open Road Films)

The Academy has revealed a list of eight essential Chadwick Boseman movies to appreciate the late actor’s talent and versatility. Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year long battle with colon cancer. Apparently, he was suffering from cancer while he was filming Black Panther and the last two Avengers movies.

Boseman played remarkable men and spent his sadly brief career fighting discrimination and systemic racism against African-Americans through his characters. Even his genre movies had social commentary if one were paying attention.

Here is the full list.

1. 42

Chadwick played the main role of baseball player Jackie Robinson in this biopic on the legendary sportsman. Robinson opened way to black players to compete in Major League Baseball (MLB) by becoming the first one to do so, thus ending racial segregation in professional baseball. Written and directed by Brian Helgeland, 42 also starred Harrison Ford.

2. Black Panther

It was 2018’s Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, that made the actor a household name. The film was historic in many ways, not least because it was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a black actor in the lead. It had a predominantly black cast (unheard of in a major, high-budgeted movie). Coogler, directing a script penned by him and Joe Robert Cole, wrote a film that was unapologetic about its blackness. The film celebrated African cultures and people. It was a tale of black power and black pride in addition to its superhero themes.

3. Captain America: Civil War

Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War marked the first appearance of Boseman as T’Challa or Black Panther. Despite being pretty crowded with almost a dozen superheroes, Boseman managed to make an impact.

4. Marshall

In this Reginald Hudlin directorial, Boseman played the role of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice in the history of the United States.

5. 21 Bridges

In this Russo Brothers-bankrolled action movie, Boseman was an NYC detective who shuts down 21 titular bridges that are connected to Manhattan to find two suspected killers. Like nearly every Boseman movie, this one too had a social message.

6. Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods released in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. While it would have been relevant at any point in modern history, it felt especially pertinent when it began streaming.

7. Draft Day

This Kevin Costner-headline sports movie had Chadwick playing one of the players of Costner’s character, who is the general manager of the Cleveland Browns.

8. Get On Up

A biopic musical drama on the life of iconic singer James Brown, Boseman stars in the lead role. This is also Chadwick as his most expressive. He practically becomes Brown for the course of the movie.

