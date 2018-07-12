Chadwick Boseman to reunite with Russo Brothers for action thriller 17 Bridges

Black panther actor Chadwick Boseman set to star in Russo Brothers’ New York police drama, 17 Bridges. Black panther actor Chadwick Boseman set to star in Russo Brothers’ New York police drama, 17 Bridges.

Chadwick Boseman will step out of Wakanda for the New York police drama 17 Bridges. STX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Chadwick will star as a disgraced NYPD detective thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer. The film will be Chadwick’s first non-Marvel movie following the $1.3 billion box-office success of Black Panther. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and has shot its follow-up.

17 Bridges will reteam Chadwick with Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russos will produce the film, to be directed by Brian Kirk, who is known for working on the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones with a script by Adam Mervis.

17 Bridges is a new addition to STX’s movie line up set to star A-listers. A movie franchise titled Muscle has been announced with Vin Diesel as the lead. The upcoming release, Mile 22 will hit the theatres in August starring Mark Walberg and Jennifer Garner. Jason Statham is also rumoured to be attached to an untitled project.

A still of Chadwick from the Russo brothers hit film, Black Panther A still of Chadwick from the Russo brothers hit film, Black Panther

Mike Larocca will be taking on the role of the executive producer for 17 Bridges, while Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee its production.

Chadwick, along with his partner, Logan Coles is also going to be producing The Stars in My Soul. The movie is an adaptation of Hakeem Oluseyi memoir of the same name. The actor is also set to star in Expatriate, a thriller about a plane hijacking.

The 40-year-old actor has also starred in the biopics 42, Get on Up and Marshall.

17 Bridges will begin shooting in September.

