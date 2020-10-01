scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
Chadwick Boseman’s last film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to release on December 8

The first look of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in the lead roles, is out.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: October 1, 2020 11:37:25 am
chadwick boseman last movieMa Rainey's Black Bottom marks the last film appearance of Chadwick Boseman. (Photo: NetflixFilm/Twitter)

The first look of Chadwick Boseman’s last film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is out. The film, adapted from a play of the same name by August Wilson, will premiere on Netflix on December 8.

Set in the 1920s, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has Viola Davis playing Ma Rainey, a celebrated performer, who is trying to get control of her own music against her white manager. Chadwick Boseman plays Leevee, an ambitious trumpeter, who wants to make his mark in the music industry.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black. The movie also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown. Grammy winner Branford Marsalis has composer the score for the film.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 28 following a long battle with colon cancer, leaving his fans in utter shock.

