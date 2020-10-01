Chadwick Boseman’s last film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to release on December 8

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom marks the last film appearance of Chadwick Boseman. (Photo: NetflixFilm/Twitter)

The first look of Chadwick Boseman’s last film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is out. The film, adapted from a play of the same name by August Wilson, will premiere on Netflix on December 8.

Set in the 1920s, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has Viola Davis playing Ma Rainey, a celebrated performer, who is trying to get control of her own music against her white manager. Chadwick Boseman plays Leevee, an ambitious trumpeter, who wants to make his mark in the music industry.

Here’s your first look at Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe.@MaRaineyFilm comes to Netflix 18 December. pic.twitter.com/fuMIec46KC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) September 30, 2020

Directed by George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is produced by Denzel Washington and Todd Black. The movie also stars Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown. Grammy winner Branford Marsalis has composer the score for the film.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 on August 28 following a long battle with colon cancer, leaving his fans in utter shock.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd