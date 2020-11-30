Chadwick Boseman honoured with a new Marvel logo intro for Black Panther

The reworked version of the Marvel logo intro is all about Chadwick Boseman and his winning portrayal of Black Panther. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios honoured late actor Chadwick Boseman on his birthday by incorporating a new Marvel logo intro for Black Panther on Disney+. The new logo intro replaces the original intro featuring all the major Marvel superheroes.

The reworked version of the Marvel logo intro is all about Boseman and his winning portrayal of Black Panther. It features the actor, with and without the Black Panther vibranium suit. The introduction is a nice little tribute to the late actor.

Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. A South Carolina native, he was already a star when he was cast in the role of T’Challa or Black Panther.

Before he briefly appeared as the superhero in Russo Brothers’ Captain America: Civil War, Boseman had made his name with the portrayal of baseball star Jackie Robinson alongside Harrison Ford in the 2013 movie 42.

He reprised the role of Black Panther in 2018’s solo movie of the same name, and subsequently in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Chadwick Boseman is also remembered for playing an American soldier called Norman in Da 5 Bloods, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, James Brown in Get on Up, and so on.

