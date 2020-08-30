Chadwick Boseman’s final post is Twitter’s most-liked tweet ever

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday after a four-year long battle with colon cancer at 43 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The final tweet from late actor Chadwick Boseman’s account has become the most liked post ever on Twitter. The tweet, which announced Boseman’s demise, currently has 6.1 million likes, 2.9 million retweets and over 152 thousand replies. The tweet had a photo of Boseman accompanied with a statement from his family.

Boseman passed away on Friday after a four-year long battle with colon cancer at 43. Best known for playing the role of T’Challa or Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, he was also known for playing Jackie Robinson in 42, an American soldier called Norman in Da 5 Bloods, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get on Up.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

Since his death, there has been a flurry of tributes from people in the film business around the world and politicians, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Boseman’s colleagues at MCU, actors like Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr, have also paid homage to the actor.

Downey Jr tweeted a gif of the two together and wrote, “Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman.”

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life… That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game… #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

Chris Evans shared two photos with Boseman on Twitter and wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power.”

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Former US president Barack Obama shared on social media, “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years.”

