Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press.

The Black Panther star was laid to rest on September 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Chadwick Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on August 28, the record said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Chadwick Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artiste,” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside of his family knew that Chadwick Boseman, who played Black Panther in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic 42, had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

