Chadwick Boseman: Black Panther aiming for best picture, not popular Oscar

The Black Panther team is not interested in the new Oscar category of ‘popular film’, it is rooting for the ‘best picture’ award. A new category called ‘outstanding achievement in popular film’ has been introduced in the Oscars for the upcoming 91st edition. Marvel actor Chadwick Boseman is concerned that this new category might affect his critically acclaimed blockbuster’s prospects for the most prestigious Oscar of all ‘best picture’.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman said that since he does not know anything about the new category, he is not sure whether he should be happy about it or not. He stated that they are not pursuing the popular Oscar, they are campaigning for the ‘best picture’.

Boseman further said that the introduction of the popular Oscar category should not keep Academy members from nominating the same film in the best picture Oscar category. “A good movie is a good movie,” he said. Boseman even listed out all the reasons that make the film special, he said, “What we did was very difficult. We created a world, we created a culture, we had to create a religion, a spirituality, a politics; we had to create an accent; we had to pull from different cultures to create clothing styles and hairstyles. It’s very much like a period piece. ”

Challenging all the other films that might compete against Black Panther in the Academy Awards, Boseman said, “I dare any movie to try to compare to the [level of] difficulty of this one.” Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are a set of 24 awards for artistic merit in the American film industry, given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). The aim is to recognise outstanding achievements in cinema as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

