scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Chadwick Boseman birth anniversary: Black Panther actor kept saying ‘I’m Dead’ when asked about his MCU future

Chadwick Boseman's impact is still deeply ingrained in popular culture. His breakthrough performance in Black Panther made that movie the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

Chadwick BosemanChadwick Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020 due to colon cancer. (Photo: chadwickboseman/Instagram)

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, who was born on November 29, 1976, was an actor whose iconic on-screen body of work will be remembered for years to come. The actor had perfectly embodied the character of Wakandan King T’challa and his alter ego Black Panther in the Marvel franchise films prior to his death on August 28, 2020, following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer. To honour Boseman’s demise, the death of his character was also incorporated into the MCU and was addressed in Wakanda Forever. However, what’s emotional is that even while the world remained unaware of his ailment, the actor had once spoken about him dying during a red-carpet event.

Black Panther was one of many characters (half the MCU’s population, to be exact) killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and ahead of Avengers: Endgame release, Boseman was asked about his future with Marvel. He simply said, “I’m dead,” according to Mashable.

Also Read |Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Women power the narrative of profound sorrow and tragedy tinged with dark politics

“So you don’t want to give us a spoiler or anything like that?” the interviewer continued, to which he again reminded her, “I’m dead.”

She further asked him if there was anything he could tell fans about a potential Black Panther sequel, and Boseman echoed, “I’m dead.” He repeated it so many times that it shook viewers a little, and even the interviewer explained, “Noooo. We’re not ready for you to be dead, Chadwick,” as per Mashable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

At that time because fans weren’t aware of his illness, several people created memes out of this as they found it relatable. But, over time, this interview has become chilling.

Boseman’s impact is still deeply ingrained in popular culture. His breakthrough performance in Black Panther made that movie the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. His other film credits include, Get on Up, Marshal, 42 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom among other.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:21:16 pm
Next Story

Prabhas and his enduring love for biriyani: Suriya reveals when Adipurush actor waited for hours so that they could eat together

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close