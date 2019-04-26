21 Bridges trailer: Chadwick Boseman is after a cop killer in this Russo brothers production venture

Chadwick Boseman starrer 21 Bridges’ trailer is out and unfortunately, for an action-thriller, it looks astonishingly bland. Basically, it doesn’t quite deliver the punch with its first promo.

Produced by the Russo brothers, 21 Bridges has been helmed by Brian Kirk. Kirk is popular for having directed multiple episodes of HBO show Game of Thrones and Showtime’s Brotherhood and The Tudors.

The film’s plotline seems to revolve around Boseman’s cop character who is after a cop-killer. After having seen his father die in the line of duty, Boseman apparently sees a father figure in every dying cop.

The timing of the trailer release is interesting as Russo brothers directorial Avengers: Endgame released worldwide on Friday as well.

The film’s synopsis reads, “21 BRIDGES follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 BRIDGES to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.”

Apart from Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges also features Sienna Miller and JK Simmons in pivotal roles.