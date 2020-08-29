scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman (1977-2020): ‘What an immense talent’

The death of Chadwick Boseman has come as a shock to the film industry. Celebrities are paying tribute to the Black Panther actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2020 9:30:03 am
Chadwick Boseman diesChadwick Boseman was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who gained fame for his role as Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has died after battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43.

His family released a statement on social media which read, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The death of Chadwick Boseman has come as a shock to the film industry. Celebrities are paying tribute to the actor.

Live Blog

Following the demise of Chadwick Boseman, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

09:30 (IST)29 Aug 2020
Oprah Winfrey on Chadwick Boseman

Oprah Winfrey tweeted, "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."

09:26 (IST)29 Aug 2020
Mahershala Ali: Thank you for your extraordinary work

Mahershala Ali remembered Chadwick Boseman in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Peace King... Thank you for your extraordinary work, your exemplary character and leadership. Love you Brother."

09:20 (IST)29 Aug 2020
DJ Sharam: Such a young bright talented star

DJ Sharam expressed his sadness over the passing away of Chadwick Boseman. "This is so sad. Such a young bright talented star taken away from us too soon. RIP #chadwickboseman Life is fragile. Don't take it for granted," he tweeted.

09:16 (IST)29 Aug 2020
Don Cheadle: You were always light and love to me

Don Cheadle tweeted a picture and wrote, "I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god."

09:16 (IST)29 Aug 2020
'The true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything'

"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time," wrote Joe Biden, 2020 candidate for President of the United States.

09:12 (IST)29 Aug 2020
Matt Lanter is shocked

Taking to Twitter, Matt Lanter wrote, "Shocked to hear the sad news of Chadwick Boseman. Thinking of his family right now. #WakandaForever."

09:00 (IST)29 Aug 2020
'What a shock'

Bette Midler tweeted, "#chadwickboseman has died. What a shock; he was so young, but he made an indelible on all of us. My sympathies to his family, friends and fans, who loved him beyond measure. Rest In Peace."

08:59 (IST)29 Aug 2020
'So stunned'

Terry Crews wrote in a tweet that he is "stunned." "Honored to have worked with @chadwickboseman early on. Truly an amazing man. God bless his wife and family in this difficult time. Rest In Peace, brother," the actor-host tweeted.

08:53 (IST)29 Aug 2020
'Thank you for gifting us with your greatness'

"We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle," Bernice King said via Twitter.

08:53 (IST)29 Aug 2020
'Heartbreaking'

Filmmaker Uche Jombo Rodriguez tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. RIP Chadwick Boseman #wakandaforever."

08:53 (IST)29 Aug 2020
This is unbelievable, says Khalid

Khalid mourned the loss of Chadwick Boseman. In a tweet, he wrote, "This is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family"

08:53 (IST)29 Aug 2020
James Conner: So hurt right now

Football player James Conner expressed his sadness on the loss of Chadwick Boseman. In a tweet, he wrote, "Man F**k Cancer. Hate everything about it. So hurt right now RIP Chadwick Boseman."

08:52 (IST)29 Aug 2020
Mark Ruffalo: What a man, what an immense talent

Mark Ruffalo, who shared screen space with Chadwick Boseman in Avengers Endgame, wrote, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

In an earlier interview with Times, Chadwick Boseman had said he never imagined acting on stage or in front of the camera as he wasn’t ”raised to be the centre of attention.”

“I didn’t ever see myself on stage, or in front of the camera. Part of that is personality. I wasn’t necessarily raised to be the centre of attention. But I always had a story, a song, or a soundtrack going on in my head. I just never saw it as something you were supposed to do,” Boseman said.

