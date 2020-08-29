Chadwick Boseman (1977-2020): ‘What an immense talent’

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who gained fame for his role as Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has died after battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43.
His family released a statement on social media which read, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
The death of Chadwick Boseman has come as a shock to the film industry. Celebrities are paying tribute to the actor.
Oprah Winfrey tweeted, "What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like."
Mahershala Ali remembered Chadwick Boseman in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Peace King... Thank you for your extraordinary work, your exemplary character and leadership. Love you Brother."
DJ Sharam expressed his sadness over the passing away of Chadwick Boseman. "This is so sad. Such a young bright talented star taken away from us too soon. RIP #chadwickboseman Life is fragile. Don't take it for granted," he tweeted.
Don Cheadle tweeted a picture and wrote, "I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god."
"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time," wrote Joe Biden, 2020 candidate for President of the United States.
Taking to Twitter, Matt Lanter wrote, "Shocked to hear the sad news of Chadwick Boseman. Thinking of his family right now. #WakandaForever."
Bette Midler tweeted, "#chadwickboseman has died. What a shock; he was so young, but he made an indelible on all of us. My sympathies to his family, friends and fans, who loved him beyond measure. Rest In Peace."
Terry Crews wrote in a tweet that he is "stunned." "Honored to have worked with @chadwickboseman early on. Truly an amazing man. God bless his wife and family in this difficult time. Rest In Peace, brother," the actor-host tweeted.
"We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle," Bernice King said via Twitter.
Filmmaker Uche Jombo Rodriguez tweeted, "Heartbreaking news. RIP Chadwick Boseman #wakandaforever."
Khalid mourned the loss of Chadwick Boseman. In a tweet, he wrote, "This is so unbelievable, sending love & light to your family"
Football player James Conner expressed his sadness on the loss of Chadwick Boseman. In a tweet, he wrote, "Man F**k Cancer. Hate everything about it. So hurt right now RIP Chadwick Boseman."
Mark Ruffalo, who shared screen space with Chadwick Boseman in Avengers Endgame, wrote, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."