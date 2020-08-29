Chadwick Boseman (1977-2020): ‘What an immense talent’

Chadwick Boseman was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, who gained fame for his role as Black Panther/King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has died after battling colon cancer for four years. He was 43.

His family released a statement on social media which read, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The death of Chadwick Boseman has come as a shock to the film industry. Celebrities are paying tribute to the actor.