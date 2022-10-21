scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Chad Stahelski to direct Black Samurai movie for Netflix

Black Samurai follows an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts, and becomes The Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop dangerous forces who threaten everything he holds dear.

Chad StahelskiChad Stahelski is currently working on John Wick 4. (Photo: johnwickmovie/Instagram)

Chad Stahelski, the director of Keanu Reeves-led John Wick franchise, will tackle the feature adaptation of Black Samurai novel for Netflix. Writer Leigh Dana Jackson will adapt the novel series, penned by famed author Marc Olden, the streaming service said in a press release.

Black Samurai follows an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts, and becomes The Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop dangerous forces who threaten everything he holds dear.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Stahelski will also produce the project along with Jason Spitz, and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment; John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. Executive producers of the project are Diane Crafford, Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines.

Stahelski is currently working on the fourth part of John Wick series. The film, titled John Wick: Chapter 4, will be released worldwide in March 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 03:18:02 pm
Next Story

Indian-origin man under investigation for death of Gujarat family at US-Canada border, says report

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement