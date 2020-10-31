Sean Connery (1930-2020): ‘He defined an era and a style’

Actor Sean Connery, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has passed away at the age of 90.
Connery was the first actor to play James Bond. He played Bond in seven films. Some of his other popular movies include The Untouchables, Marnie, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, Dragonheart, The Rock and Finding Forrester.
Sean Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Untouchables. He also won two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes in his career spanning four decades.
His last screen outing was the 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. After the film, he announced his retirement from the world of cinema. However, in 2012, he voiced the titular character in the animated movie Sir Billi The Vet.
The death of Sean Connery has sent shock waves across the globe. Apart from fans, actors, directors and many others have been mourning the demise of the legendary actor.
In a statement posted on James Bond films' Twitter handle, Daniel Craig said, “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”
'You said a final goodbye to the earthly Bond Sir, but the Bond you created with & for us on screen, lives forever. RIP Sir Sean Connery,' Shreyas Talpade said via Twitter.
Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and wrote, "Sean Connery. Sir. Your legend will live on forever. Well done Sir. You won this life. thank you for inspiring us with the extent of your human potential. R.I.P"
Paul Feig shared on Twitter, "Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery."
Paying tribute to Sean Connery, Randeep Hooda tweeted, "The man who defined 'cool' before the word really meant anything besides temperature .. the only #JamesBond that was hard to live upto .. Sir #SeanConnery RIP Legend"
Actor Kevin McKidd wrote on Twitter, "This year keeps getting worse .. words can't describe the talent and man that #SeanConnery was. I met him once and he was gracious and beautiful. A true icon and immense Scottish man. Rest In Peace"
Venkat Prabhu called Sean Connery "one of the legendary James Bond."
The makers of James Bond films took to Twitter to pay tribute to Sean Connery. A tweet read, "Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed."
James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also shared a statement on the Twitter handle. It read, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words —'The name’s Bond... James Bond' — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”
Hugh Jackman called Sean Connery "a legend on screen, and off."
Glasgow Film Theatre, one of Glasgow’s centres for film-lovers, paid tribute to Sean Connery.
Mourning the loss of Sean Connery, Lata Mangeshkar tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences."
Kevin Smith tweeted, "He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones."
Sharing a picture, Piers Morgan wrote, "‘Sean Connery WAS James Bond, the rest of us were just imposters.’ - what George Lazenby, the man who replaced him as 007, told me a few years ago. He was right..."