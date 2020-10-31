Sean Connery (1930-2020): ‘He defined an era and a style’

Sean Connery was the first actor to play James Bond. (Photo: James Bond/Instagram, AP)

Actor Sean Connery, best known for his portrayal of James Bond, has passed away at the age of 90.

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond. He played Bond in seven films. Some of his other popular movies include The Untouchables, Marnie, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Highlander, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, Dragonheart, The Rock and Finding Forrester.

Sean Connery won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Untouchables. He also won two BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes in his career spanning four decades.

His last screen outing was the 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. After the film, he announced his retirement from the world of cinema. However, in 2012, he voiced the titular character in the animated movie Sir Billi The Vet.

The death of Sean Connery has sent shock waves across the globe. Apart from fans, actors, directors and many others have been mourning the demise of the legendary actor.