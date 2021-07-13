scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
July 13, 2021 9:12:31 am
Cedric the EntertainerFILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of the Black Godfather in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event. There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom The Neighborhood.

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the Covid-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: The Crown, Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian and Bridgerton.

