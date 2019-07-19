Cats trailer: This multi-starrer musical looks exquisite

The first trailer of Hollywood’s upcoming live-action remake of the musical Cats dropped recently. The promo was unveiled during the ongoing San Diego Comic Con.

While the trailer has evoked mixed reactions from fans of the original, the movie in itself looks beautifully shot and choreographed. The film revolves around the story of a tribe of cats called Jellicles, who, one fateful night, have to tackle circumstances which would change their present and future forever.

The movie boasts of a big star cast including A listers like Judi Dench, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and Idris Elba. American singing sensation Taylor Swift will be making her big Hollywood debut with the Tom Hooper directorial.

Watch the trailer of Cats here:

Tom Hooper is best known for helming the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech. This is Hooper’s second musical after the resounding success of the multi-starrer Les Miserables.

Cats is based on the musical of the same name, which in turn was inspired by poet TS Eliot’s work Old Posumm’s Book of Practical Cats. The movie has been executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Cats is slated for a December 20 release.