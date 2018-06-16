Catherine Zeta-Jones: I became successful because I was fearless

Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was not always sure about her work as an actor but became confident with age. Catherine Zeta-Jones says she was not always sure about her work as an actor but became confident with age.

Hollywood diva Catherine Zeta-Jones says she is done with apologising for her star status. The 48-year-old actor, who is married to Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas, says she no more gets intimidated by the criticism that celebrities receive for their lifestyle.

“One thing I’m not is humble anymore. I’m sick of being humble. I really am. ‘So sorry I’m rich, so sorry I’m married to a movie star, so sorry I’m not-so-bad-looking.’ No sorrys. Enough. All that is important to me now is my work. That’s what I love, and the rest of my life is a joy because I’ve got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It’s all good, and I’m not going to be humble for that either,” Zeta-Jones told Daily Mirror.

The actor said she is happy that her children, 17-year-old Dylan and Carys, 15, are willing to pursue acting and follow the footsteps of their grandfather Kirk Douglas and father Michael.

“I have two kids who want to be actors and I am so proud. It’s not about fame for them. They’ve been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like. They want the craft because that’s what they love. And it gives me such pride that they get it. They understand that this is not a quick fix. They’re so good. I can’t wait for you all to see which way they’re going to go because they’re going to go somewhere, I’m telling you,” she said.

Zeta-Jones also said she was not always sure about her work as an actor but became confident with age.

“What shaped me as an actor, more than anything, is getting older. I genuinely lost my mojo. I didn’t like it very much anymore. I was on a successful path, there wasn’t any crisis or anything. And I remembered how I started off so young and became successful because I was fearless. There was no questioning, wondering what people would think.

“Somewhere along the middle I got frightened again and I started to question myself as an actor, my choices. As I matured as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, I’m not scared anymore,” she said.

