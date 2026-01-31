Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone star, passes away

Catherine O’Hara, known for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, passed away on Friday at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness. She was 71.

By: AP
1 min readJan 31, 2026 12:12 AM IST
Catherine O’HaraCatherine O’Hara was 71.
Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actor known for comedic roles across the decades — from Kevin’s beleaguered mom in Home Alone to the iconic Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek — died Friday at 71.

The Canadian-born O’Hara died at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” according to a statement from her agency, CAA. Further details were not immediately available.

Catherine O’Hara’s career was launched at the Second City in Toronto in the in 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who would become a lifelong collaborator — and her Schitt’s Creek costar.

O’Hara’s dramatic turn in HBO’s The Last of Us earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in The Studio.

