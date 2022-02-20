scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Must Read

Cate Blanchett to receive Lincoln Center’s 47th Chaplin Award

47th Chaplin Award will be presented to Cate Blanchett on April 25 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

By: AP | New York |
Updated: February 20, 2022 9:12:32 am
cate blanchettFilm at Lincoln Center announced the award for Cate Blanchett on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)

Lincoln Center will honour Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual fundraising gala.

Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her on April 25 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.

Also in Entertainment |Zaira Wasim on hijab row: ‘I resist this system where women are harassed for…’

“We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival,” said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, in a statement.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards,” she added.

The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honored Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and was ultimately held last September. The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Bappi Lahiri 660
RIP Bappi Lahiri: Pictorial tribute to the ‘Disco King’

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement