Saturday, January 08, 2022
Cate Blanchett to headline Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language film

Titled A Manual For Cleaning Women, the movie is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin's short story collection of the same name, which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
January 8, 2022 4:08:02 pm
Cate Blanchett has been busy with multiple projects recently.

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett will be headlining critically-acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language feature film.

According to Deadline, the project is in early stages of development with Blanchett’s production banner Dirty Films producing for New Republic Pictures, in association with El Deseo.

Also read |Andrew Garfield reveals he snuck into a theatre to watch Spider-Man No Way Home with Tobey Maguire, and ‘no one knew’

Other producers for the film include Andrew Upton and Coco Francini, as well as Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer with Almodovar.

The 72-year-old Spanish director, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as Talk to Her, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! and Parallel Mothers, earlier directed the 2020 English-language short film The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton.

Blanchett has been busy with multiple projects recently, including Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Guillermo del Toro-directed Nightmare Alley.

She will next feature in Todd Field’s “TAR”, del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s “Pinocchio” and Eli Roth’s “Borderland”.

