Toggle Menu
Casey Affleck says Light of My Life has nothing to do with allegations of sexual harassment against himhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/casey-affleck-sexual-harassment-allegation-light-of-my-life-5576428/

Casey Affleck says Light of My Life has nothing to do with allegations of sexual harassment against him

Casey Affleck, who has allegations of sexual harassment against him, said that his upcoming directorial Light of My Life has got nothing to do with the allegations. The film is set around society without women where gender roles have to be renegotiated.

Casey Affleck sexual harassment allegation light of my life
Casey Affleck’s forthcoming directorial, Light of My Life, is set in a world without women. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winner Casey Affleck says his new directorial, Light of My Life, set in a world without women, is not a response to the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The 43-year-old actor is also starring in the dystopian drama which is set for its world premiere at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival.

The film is set around a society without women where gender roles have to be renegotiated. The story follows a father and his young daughter who are trapped in the woods.

According to Indiewire, at the Berlin press conference, Casey said the film’s premise is definitely not about his personal history or his response to #MeToo.

“It’s not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation. I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control,” the actor said.

The actor was accused of sexual harassment by two female co-workers while making the 2010 mockumentary I’m Still Here, which he directed.

Advertising

Light of My Life also features Elisabeth Moss and newcomer Anna Pniowsky.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar visit India Pavilion at Berlin Film Festival
2 We need to move beyond naming people to get justice: Riteish Deshmukh on #MeToo
3 Neha Kakkar: People who criticise remixes also dance to it at parties