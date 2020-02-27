Cary Fukunaga on No Time to Die: It was essential to rediscover James Bond

No Time to Die is helmed by Cary Fukanaga. (Photo: James Bond/Twitter) No Time to Die is helmed by Cary Fukanaga. (Photo: James Bond/Twitter)

Bond fans are waiting eagerly to watch their favourite spy on screen again. No Time to Die, which is set to hit screens in India on April 2, marks the last outing of actor Daniel Craig as 007.

Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, director Cary Fukanaga has revealed what he aimed to do with No Time to Die, and why it is going to be different than the previous Bond films. In a video released by the official handle of James Bond 007, Fukanaga gives us a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes footage.

“The white dots on the screen, the adrenaline starts pumping, and then Bond turns to the barrel and fires. When that comes on screen, it’s like ‘settle-in and get ready for a ride’. For me, as a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become? He is sort of like a wounded animal, struggling with his role as double O. The world has changed. The rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be. The rules of espionage darker in this era of asymmetric warfare. People close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk. And now there is someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he’s ever encountered. And whoever they are, is smarter and stronger than expected. The moment he’s called to action till the end of the film is a race, not only to save the world but their lives. No Time to Die is a combination of all that Bond has become. It’s all that he has seen, all the trauma, the loss. The mission will be his most challenging and difficult. Our target was to do something extraordinary. Every Bond film has that thing – the danger but also the emotional punch. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said. This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.”

No Time to Die also holds the distinction of being the 25th film in the James Bond franchise. Apart from Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes will reprise their roles from previous Bond movies, while Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen and Ana de Armas join the franchise.

Clocking a run time of 163 minutes, No Time to Die is reportedly the longest Bond film to be ever made.

