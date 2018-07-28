Carrie Fisher will appear in Star Wars Episode IX; here’s how

Carrie Fisher first played the role of Leia Organa in 1977’s Star Wars. Carrie Fisher first played the role of Leia Organa in 1977’s Star Wars.

Late Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher will be returning to the big screen with Star Wars: Episode IX. According to the Star Wars official website, the role of Leia Organa will be portrayed by Fisher herself, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In a statement, director J.J. Abrams said, “We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

The cast of Star Wars: Episode IX will include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Carrie first appeared as Leia in the original 1977 Star Wars film. Since then she has donned the role many times in mainstream movies, TV specials and video-games.

The last film in the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a huge critical and financial success but also divided the audiences. Many fans said that the film diverged too much from the franchise’s tropes and motifs. It holds a 97% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and the consensus is, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga’s rich legacy while adding some surprising twists — and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.” But the audience score is only 46%.

Naomi Ackie, Richard E Grant, and Keri Russell will also be joining the cast, along with veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The movie is slated to release on December 19, 2019.

