Carrie Fisher’s brother teases her appearance in Star Wars Episode IX

Carrie Fisher, Leia of the Star Wars franchise, left this world at the age of 60 around two years ago, leaving her fans in shock. Her final Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, was released posthumously and was dedicated to her.

Lucasfilm confirmed earlier this year that she will also appear in the concluding chapter of Star Wars’ sequel trilogy, Episode IX, slated to be released next year. Unused footage from both the previous films — The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens — will be employed in Episode IX.

Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, explained while speaking to Good Morning America, “There’s a lot of minutes of footage. I don’t mean just outtakes. This is unused, new content that could be woven into the storyline. That’s what’s going to give everybody such a great kick. It’s going to look like it was meant to be. Like it was shot yesterday.”

He added, “We’re not allowed to talk about the details of anything. But we’re thrilled at what’s been done.”

JJ Abrams, who also directed The Force Awakens takes over the reins from Rian Johnson who helmed The Last Jedi. While The Force Awakens was both commercially and critically acclaimed, The Last Jedi divided audiences for moving away form the franchise’s tropes in a few aspects, while retaining the critical acclaim.

Episode IX will continue the story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), the primary protagonist of the sequel trilogy. Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Dominic Monaghan and Matt Smith will also star in the film.

Star Wars: Episode IX will release on December 20, 2019.