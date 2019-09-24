Carmen Chaplin to direct documentary on grandfather Charlie Chaplin

Filmmaker-actor Carmen Chaplin is set to direct a theatrical documentary feature on her grandfather, screen legend Charlie Chaplin.

Titled Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World, the film will shed light on a barely explored new facet to Chaplin, his Romani roots and heritage, reported Variety.

This is the first time that the Chaplin family is involved at a deep creative and industrial level in a movie about the creator of the Tramp.

Carmen Chaplin is also attached to co-write the screenplay with Amaia Remirez, a co-writer on Another Day of Life, a European Film Awards best animated feature winner.

It is produced by Madrid-based Wave of Humanity’s Stany Coppet, Dolores Chaplin and Ashim Balla, Remirez at San Sebastian’s Kanaki Films and Nano Arrieta and Silvia Martnez at Madrid’s Atlantic Pictures.

The documentary “radically reinterprets Chaplin’s oeuvre from a Romani perspective and examines the persecution of gypsies through his lens”.

“Determined to subvert audience expectations of a documentary on the silent film master, the storytellers envisage a dynamic fusion of animation, film excerpts, interviews with artists and Chaplin’s children, and cinema verite footage of Roma life today coming together to a soundtrack of new interpretations of Chaplin’s original compositions,” the filmmakers said.

Chaplin revealed in his autobiography that his parents were half-Romani. He did not have a birth certificate. He kept a letter, discovered in 2012 by daughter Victoria Chaplin, locked in his bedside table which he received late in life claiming that he was born in a Gypsy caravan at Black Patch Park in Smethwick, Staffordshire in the UK.

The film will be made in association with France’s MK2 which owns rights to Chaplin’s movies.

Production starts in early 2020.