Was in a place where I had no choice but to let go of my career: Shailene Woodley on health scare

Shailene Woodley said she is completely healthy now and has been focusing on her mental health. (Photo: Shailene Woodley/Instagram) Shailene Woodley said she is completely healthy now and has been focusing on her mental health. (Photo: Shailene Woodley/Instagram)

Actor Shailene Woodley has opened up about a health scare that almost ended her career.

In an interview with The New York Times, Woodley revealed that she missed out on a lot of roles because she was very, very sick while working on Divergent films.

“I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s. While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation. Because of that, I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love, Woodley said.

The Big Little Lies star said she was unsure if she would be able to continue working due to the unknown illness and people used to criticise her for turning down work.

“There was a mix of people saying, You shouldn’t have let that go’ or You shouldn’t have been sick,’. That was combined with my own internal process of, Am I going to survive what I’m going through right now and ever be healthy, or even have the opportunity to work on projects I’m passionate about again because of the situation I’m in?’,” she said.

“I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward,” she further added.

Woodley said she is completely healthy now and has been focusing on her mental health.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process. But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth. I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to,” she said.

Woodley gained recognition for her performance in The Descendants (2011), for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination and also won an Indie Spirit Award.

In 2014, she played the lead in The Fault in Our Stars and starred in the Divergent franchise, based on the young adult novels.

The actor can currently be seen in Endings, Beginnings, which released on video-on-demand early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

