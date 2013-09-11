Cara Delevingne eyes cheesy tattoo

Model Cara Delevingne may experiment more with body art as she is thinking of inking a cheese and bacon tattoo.

The 21-year-old model’s current tattoo collection includes a ‘Made in England’ on her foot,a lion on her right index finger and her initials on her right hand,reported Contactmusic.

“Should I get a tattoo of bacon or cheese?”,Delevingne tweeted. One of her followers suggested cheesy bacon. To which she tweeted,”I think bacon just not turkey bacon. If you get a bacon tattoo you have to go all the way. Keeping it real.”

Delevingne had her initials CJD etched by New York-based tattoo artist Bang Bang whose clients include Rihanna,Demi

Lovato and Rita Ora among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App