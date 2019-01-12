Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and fiance Alex Greenwald split

Oscar winner Brie Larson has reportedly called off her engagement to musician fiance Alex Greenwald.

The 29-year-old actor and the 39-year-old singer dated for several years, before they got engaged in May 2016.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine, “They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.”

Larson first publicly confirmed her relationship with the musician at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in 2013.

Greenwald was said to have proposed to Larson in Japan in 2016 and the actor had herself showed off the ring when she hosted the Saturday Night Live.

Larson is currently gearing up for the release of her Marvel superhero feature Captain Marvel, in which she plays the titular role. The movie is the first female-led superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film hits theaters worldwide on March 8.