Captain Marvel actor Samuel L Jackson: I want to be in Baahubali 3

Prabhas starrer Baahubali series is one of the biggest movie franchises in the country, and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) latest offering Captain Marvel is currently one of the most talked about films, globally. So what do these two movies have in common? Samuel L Jackson.

Nick Fury aka Samuel Jackson, who features as agent cool in the latest release of MCU, in a recent interview with YouTuber Mostly Sane, confessed that he would love to be a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 3.

When asked if the actor would enjoy doing a Hindi film, Jackson said, “Yeah, I would want to be in a Bollywood movie. I want to be in Baahubali 3. I am kidding. But I would come (to India) and do a movie, yeah. I would love to.”

Jackson further added, “I don’t sing and dance, but I could fake it.” The star also revealed that if given a chance to be an Avenger, he would love to be Iron Man.

Captain Marvel is the origin story of Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, who is being touted as the most powerful Avenger of all. But will she be able to save the world in Avengers: Endgame? Only time will tell. The movie itself has opened to mixed reviews, with The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer giving the Marvel movie three stars. “Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has a woman superhero, and she arrives on the scene kicking some real ass. While Brie Larson would seem an unlikely choice to play her — known best for her Oscar-winning performance as a mother held captive in Room — she brings to the role a welcome mix of innocence and resolve, vulnerability and determination,” a section of her review reads.

Captain Marvel features Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law, among others. It has been directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.