Captain Marvel review round-up: The latest MCU film is no Black Panther

The latest film to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel, is an important part of this giant universe. Not only does the character play a significant role in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, we are told that she is the strongest Avenger.

The early screenings of the film has attracted some diverse opinions. While some are calling it “fun and fresh,” others are calling it a Marvel film that feels dated. Here’s what critics from around the world are saying about Captain Marvel:

Todd McCarthy of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “What Black Panther did for black representation in the superhero realm is not done for women in Captain Marvel. And if it came down to a one-on-one between rival franchise uber warriors Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, there is no doubt who would inspire the heavy betting.”

Variety’s Owen Glieberman wrote, “Captain Marvel is only the second major Hollywood movie to feature a female superhero at its center, but it’s a savvier and more high-flying fantasy than Wonder Woman, because it’s the origin story as head game. Larson’s Vers is like someone trapped in a matrix — she has to shake off the dream of who she is to locate the superwoman she could be. And that makes for a rouser of a journey.”

Indiewire’s David Ehrlich called it a “massively disappointing introduction to Carol Danvers.” He further wrote, “As generic and retrograde as Black Panther was specific and revolutionary, Captain Marvel is a frustrating disappointment at a time when every inclusive blockbuster is fought over as though it could be the decisive battle in our never-ending culture wars. Neither a blast from the past, nor an inspiring glimpse into the future, at the end of the day it’s just another Marvel movie. And not a particularly good one, at that.”

Nerdist’s Rosie Knight called the film “fun and fresh” but mentioned that the film “could fly higher.” The review further read, “It’s a sci-fi heavy actioner, which is at its best when it’s being sincere and is a good first step to rectifying some of the problems of the franchise’s past. But coming after groundbreaking films like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and even Wonder Woman means that sometimes Captain Marvel’s impact feels like it would have been bigger had it come out closer to the era it was set.”

Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Jude Law, Captain Marvel releases in India on January 8.