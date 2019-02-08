Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden: It is not just a feminist movie

Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden believes the much-awaited Marvel superhero film has more to it than just being a “feminist” movie.

Boden has co-directed the Brie Larson-fronted movie with Ryan Fleck.

The filmmaker said working with Larson was a pleasure as she brought uniqueness and a personal touch to the character of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

“It’s not just a feminist movie. It’s also a humanist movie. As I have said before, Brie Larson in this role is so important because she is such a strong, such a dynamic and complex person and woman. She brings so much of that to the role.

“… It was great to go on that journey with her and create Captain Marvel and just think about her as somebody who’s very specific and very unique. She doesn’t have to be every woman, but she does capture something about what it means to be a woman and what it means to be a powerful woman and ultimately what it means to be human,” Boden said in a statement.

As per the comics, Danvers is a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection, and flight.

The director said the film is about a woman who learns to “embrace herself and her own independence”.

“That’s about separating from the ideas of what she should be that have come before, either in her past as a human in the Air Force or as a Kree soldier. She really learns to find her true power when she accepts and embraces all the parts of her true self,” she added.

Boden said she was drawn to the story as it was about an independent female character.

“One of the things that drew us to the character for sure was the fact that she was a really powerful, really interesting, really unique and independent female character. We are so excited to be telling this story about somebody who’s not just powerful but also really complicated and really interesting and really human,” she said.

The film will also feature Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury without his iconic eye-patch, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

It will release on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.