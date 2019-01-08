Captain Marvel: The latest clip tells you all about Skrull and Kree

Captain Marvel, the origin story of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, will introduce the superhero who is eventually going to play a larger role in Avengers Endgame. However, before she can fight Thanos, we will see her fight against Skrulls.

In the new clip released by Marvel Entertainment, the audience is told what a Skrull is and we also get to know about their shapeshifting abilities. Marvel has gotten really good at explaining basics in their origin stories without overwhelming the audience and it looks like they will succeed in doing the same in Captain Marvel as well.

Watch the latest Captain Marvel clip here:

The film is set in the 90s and so we see a younger Nick Fury played by Samuel L Jackson. Skrulls are infiltrating the planet and Larson’s Devers can identify one from a distance. We also see a glimpse of Jude Law training Carol. It has been speculated that Law will be playing Mar-Vell in the film.

In the clip, we also see a glimpse of Agent Phil Coulson. Agent Coulson died in the 2012 film, The Avengers.

Captain Marvel, the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Starring Brie Larson in the lead role, Captain Marvel releases on March 8.