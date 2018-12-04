Captain Marvel’s new trailer: Brie Larson wants to end an intergalactic war

Marvel has released the second trailer for Captain Marvel. While the first trailer acted just as an introduction, the new trailer shows off more of Carol Danvers’ superpowers. The clip begins with addressing the shot that generated controversy the last time — a harmless looking old lady being punched by Captain Marvel. The lady is indeed a Skrull who is way too nimble a combatant to genuinely be a human, let alone an old human.

Samuel L Jackson’s voice-over asks Carol in a sceptical tone, “So Skrulls are the bad guys. And you are a Kree — a race of noble warriors?” “Heroes,” Carol corrects him. “Noble warrior heroes.” We see scenes of Carol’s Kree life and how the Kree DNA was fused with with that of a Kree called Mar-Vell (rumoured to be played by Jude Law in the film) and she became this intergalactic warrior, who shoots waves of devastating energy from her hands.

Just like in the first trailer, Carol has faint memories of her life on earth. Jude Law appears in a shot. He is certainly playing the role of a Kree, but it is not confirmed if it is indeed Mar-Vell. The Kree want Carol to fight the Kree-Skrull war, but Carol wants to end it. At a certain point, she will end up on earth.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is about Carol Danvers, a former US Air Force pilot who joins the elite Kree military team called Starforce. Captain Marvel will also introduce the Kree-Skrull conflict to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story of the perpetual war between the two alien races is pretty popular among comic-book readers for its large cast of characters from multiple Marvel franchises, and an epic, long-form story.

Earth was caught in the conflict with these two often warring races. Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou’s Djimon Hounsou, both Krees who have appeared in the MCU before, will return in Captain Marvel. The two characters were last seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Apart from being the first female-led superhero movie, Captain Marvel also assumes importance due to Avengers 4, the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which will release a couple of months after the Brie Larson movie. Captain Marvel was teased in one of the post-credit scenes of Infinity War.

She will join the Avengers in their fight against Thanos. Due to her knowledge of the universe and its various inhabitants, she will likely come in handy against the Mad Titan, a being she probably already knows about due to her interstellar adventures.

Captain Marvel also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, and Clark Gregg. It hits screens on March 8, 2019.