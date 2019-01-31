Captain Marvel: New footage links movie to Avengers Infinity War

Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel’s release is just around the corner and with every passing week, the anticipation for this film seems to be increasing. The makers recently released a clip, but the language here is Russian.

This spot in Russian gives a nod to the pager that Nick Fury used to contact Captain Marvel in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War.

Watch the new clip from Captain Marvel here:

Since the film is set in the 90s, we can imagine that pagers must play an essential role here.

Captain Marvel is set to release on March 8 and the test screenings of the film are now, reportedly, underway. If social media reactions are to be believed, the stand out character in the Marvel film is the cat Goose. Goose is Captain Marvel’s cat. In the comic books, she was called Chewie.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened. After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat.”

Captain Marvel will serve as the origin story for Carol Denvers/Captain Marvel. It is said that her character will play an important role in defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.